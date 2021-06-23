If you're looking for something to do in Henry County this weekend, you'll have a couple of options.
One is the annual "Picker's Paradise" flea market at the county fairgrounds on Napoleon's South Perry Street, set for 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Another is Hamler's inaugural ribfest from 6-10 p.m. Friday in what village officials hope will become an annual event.
According to Mayor Jeff Brubaker, town leaders have a couple motivations for the ribfest, which is being handled by the Hamler Fire Department.
Not only does the department hope to raise funds to help pay for its new fire truck, but officials want to do something to support two downtown establishments — Kline's Uptown Bar and Grill, and Bier Stein — that had difficulties during the pandemic.
"We bought a fire truck, so we're paying that off and we're selling ribs," explained Brubaker. "Plus, with the pandemic the two bars were down."
Therefore, the village is keeping all the food vendors local this year. While the fire department will sell ribs, the Hamler Men's Club will offer french fries and the two bars will be selling food.
A local band (Last Call Saints) is scheduled to perform from 7-10 p.m.
If all goes well Friday, "next year we might expand it to bring more people," said Brubaker who noted that the village recently was successful in obtaining permission from the state to establish an outdoor refreshment area downtown. This will allow the consumption of alcoholic beverages in special cups in public spaces during the ribfest.
The event takes place on the same day that Napoleon had planned to hold its annual ribfest this year. But Napoleon officials canceled their event earlier this year when uncertainty about the coronavirus situation remained.
Therefore, if Hamler continues with a ribfest in the future, a different date may be selected in the future, Brubaker indicated.
While Hamler puts things in place for its event, organizers of "Pickers Paradise" are hoping for a big crowd this weekend at the fairgrounds. Last year's event was canceled due to the coronavirus situation after seven straight years.
Event organizer Jim Santa Maria said 300-400 vendors are anticipated along with about 20 food vendors. Admission is free.
Vendors begin setting up Friday, according to Santa Maria, and many will come from Ohio, Indiana and Michigan with Pennsylvania represented as well. But the furthest this year is from Texas, he said.
Items for sale will include "everything and anything," said Santa Maria. "You name it."
