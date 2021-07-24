HAMLER — A local woman here has attained the top position in the State of Ohio for the American Legion Auxiliary.
On July 10, Colleen K. Phillips, a 43-year member of the auxiliary at the Warren L. McIntire, Hamler American Legion Unit 262, became the president of the nearly 34,000 member Ohio affiliation of the American Legion Auxiliary (ALA). Her position lasts for one year, ending with next year’s national convention in June.
The president engages in monthly meetings, preparing and mailing monthly newsletters, social media updates, outreach to the community and to veterans, and planning and implementing the Buckeye Girls’ State. “Most of our meetings, because of COVID, have been by Zoom this year. It saves money, and it keeps everyone safe,” she noted.
When asked about her unit, the Hamler resident said, “I started 43 years ago to spend more time with my mother.” She said that the Hamler auxiliary did not have a junior unit, so she had not been involved much as a younger person.
After she joined, Phillips asked why there wasn’t a junior auxiliary. The response was, “We don’t need one.” For her, a junior auxiliary was important. She became determined to start one.
Indeed, to this day, the junior auxiliary at Hamler is thanks to Phillips’ perseverance and work. There, girls who are affiliated with the American Legion can earn badges and learn about American history. “My granddaughters have earned some badges,” she stated.
A top position is not the first for Phillips. She has held almost all of the offices at her local, county, district and now state levels. “All but secretary-treasurer at the state, and historian at my local unit” she said. “That’s a paid position in Zanesville where our headquarters are,” speaking about the secretary-treasurer position.
Usually a one-year position, the previous president served for two years because of COVID regulations. “I was first vice president for the past two years,” noted Phillips.
Asked about her favorite position in the organization she replied without hesitation, “Chaplain. I really enjoy being a spiritual leader for the organization.”
Religion and spirituality play an important role in her life. She attends Harvest Fellowship in Hamler, “But I grew up Lutheran and taught Sunday School there for many years,” Phillips added.
She reiterated many times that if it weren’t for others, she would not be in the position she is. “It’s a dream come true for me. I’ve felt a calling to this position, but I try not to do it alone — delegation is the key. That’s why I am where I am.”
Every year, with the election of a new president, a new project is chosen as a focus for the state. Phillips has chosen to focus on asking everyone in the auxiliary to be an “ambassador of goodwill, kindness and respect”. Her project is called “ALA -Angels serving others for God and country.”
“We need people that care and remind others to care for one another,” said Phillips.
The project focuses on reaching out to American veterans but also to others. “We want to help veterans, but reaching out to others who are not veterans is also important.” Through this focus, she concentrates on Military Family Assistance — an Ohio-only organization that helps Ohio veterans — whether that means paying rent, helping with medical bills, helping by pointing veterans in the right direction to get the assistance they need, or other ways.
Asked how veterans might find more information about aid, she said, “They can go to our website or call their local American Legion for more details.”
“For me,” said Phillips, “it is an honor to served at the state level. It gives Hamler a name in the state. It’s a way for Ohio to see that even a small town like Hamler wants to help vets.”
The website for the American Legion Auxiliary is www.legion-aux.org.
