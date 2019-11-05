HAMLER — Mayor Jeff Brubaker announced that the recycling center was open for business during Monday night’s village council meeting.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held earlier in the day. Brubaker noted that the security cameras were installed and cover the area, including the recycling center.
Council member unanimously passed an ordinance accepting the renewal of the solicitor’s contract. The yearly fee of $5,700 reflects an increase of $25.
Brubaker presented council with a letter of resignation from Fire Chief Jim Schroeder, effective Dec. 31. Schroeder has served with the Hamler Fire Department for 38 years, working with what he described as “the greatest group of firefighters in the country.” His resignation was accepted by council.
Council members also learned of the resignation of Councilman Tony Whitman, effective Oct. 21. Brubaker noted that he will be accepting names for his replacement until Dec. 2.
Council members then approved a motion to pay the $500 renewal fee to retain the village’s CIC membership. Brubaker advised council that he would be starting another three-year term with the CIC.
Brubaker advised council that he would be presenting a community proclamation to commemorate the American Legion’s 100-year celebration ceremony to be held Nov. 16.
A representative of the water department advised that the village will begin flushing hydrants in about three weeks, adding that notice will be given on the radio station before it begins. The leaf collection will begin on Wednesday, continuing on successive Wednesdays for approximately three weeks.
Before adjourning for the evening, Brubaker reminded council of the fireman’s breakfast, scheduled for Nov. 9 from 6:30-11 a.m. and Uptown Wednesday to be held Nov. 13 at 2 p.m. at Kline’s.
