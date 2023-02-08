HAMLER — This village is about to embark upon the construction of new water tower.
A related resolution was approved by council during its monthly meeting Monday officially cementing a contract with Maguire Iron, Inc., Sioux Falls, S.D. The ordinance contains an emergency clause allowing it to become effective immediately.
A pre-construction meeting for the project was held Tuesday morning.
According to Mayor Jeff Brubaker, the cost for the water tank construction and installation is $1,193,000. Another $253,000 project with Fenson Contracting, LLC, will take care of the necessary hydrants.
"Everybody's excited to get it started," Brubaker told The Crescent-News. "It should be pretty neat to watch it go up."
The new 75,000-gallon tank and tower will be built on Dempsey Avenue on the west side of the village, and will replace the old tank built downtown at Belton and Main streets in 1941. Large rust spots are visible on most sides of the aging tank.
Iseler Demolition, Port Hope, Mich., will be a subcontractor to remove the old tank, according to Brubaker, and will do so "as soon as the new tank is up and running." He said the village has no immediate plans for the lot where the old tank sits.
According to Brubaker, Maguire will build part of the tank on location.
"They come in and they build the ball (tank) and stand onsite, and start erecting it the second week in July," he explained. "They're planning on having everything done this year."
Work figures to get started in the first or second week of April when footers are to be dug, Brubaker noted.
Grants are covering at least half of the project cost.
The village has been working on water upgrades for the past several years with a new water plant built several years ago on Hubbard Street (Henry County Road E) on the southeast side of town.
And officials are planning to upgrade the village's wastewater treatment lagoons north of Hamler.
Council approved an emergency resolution Monday entering into an "agreed entry" with Ohio EPA.
In other village news:
• Council Member Candace Starkey has stepped down due to health reasons. Council is seeking to appoint a replacement. Interested persons can contact Brubaker or council members.
• Kelly Bordea was elected council president for 2023.
• council approved an insurance renewal with V.S. Beck at a cost of $9,823.
• vendors interested in setting up at the village farmer's market can do so by contacting Bordea at 419-966-7959.
• council passed an emergency ordinance "approving, adopting and enacting American Legal Publishing's Ohio Basic Code, 2023 edition, as the code of ordinances" for Hamler.
