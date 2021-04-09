HAMLER — Henry County may have a ribfest this year after all.
At least that's the plan in Hamler, where the town's volunteer firefighters and EMTs — members of the Hamler-Marion Township Fire Department — are making plans to hold a ribfest on Saturday, June 25.
The date is the same day on which Napoleon had planned to hold its annual ribfest. But for the second year in row, Napoleon officials canceled the event due to uncertainty about the coronavirus situation.
Hamler Village Council approved the proposed June 25 ribfest date during its meeting Monday, and also gave Mayor Jeff Brubaker the go-ahead in trying to establish an outdoor refreshment area.
Such a district — established recently in Defiance and Napoleon — allows businesses with state liquor permits to serve alcoholic beverages in outdoor designated areas in special cups.
The outdoor district is planned in Hamler's downtown, generally between Ohio 109 (First Street) and Main Street to the east.
Brubaker is hoping to bring this about in time for the June 25 ribfest.
"We're trying to get an outdoor refreshment area so the bars that serve the beer can participate and to get the downtown businesses involved," he said.
To make the district a reality, the village must submit an application for approval to the Ohio Department of Liquor Control and hold two public hearings within 60 days.
He said the purpose of the event is two-fold — not only does the fire department hope to raise funds to help pay for the new grass fire truck it acquired last year, but the mayor wants to help Hamler businesses who have been impacted negatively by the coronavirus situation.
"I want the downtown (businesses) to make up some of the money they've lost because of COVID," said Brubaker, a member of the fire department himself.
As far as details about a ribfest, he explained that "it's all pretty much in the planning stages," and he isn't sure if it would become an annual event.
