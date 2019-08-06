HAMLER — Village council discussed the town’s new water plant — which is now up and running — during its Monday meeting.
The plant was built by Shinn Brothers Inc., Celina, on the southeast of the village, right next to its old plant. The contract cost was $1.8 million.
The new facility has been online since July 24, according to Mayor Jeff Brubaker, and will draw water from two wells. One has been tied into the new plant, while the second is expected to be added next week.
“It’s producing water,” he said. “There’s a lot of tweaking that has to happen yet. It’s actually working pretty good, and we haven’t had any complaints from anybody.
“I’m really excited that it is up and running,” he added. “It’s just getting everything tweaked with the chemicals and everything else. It’s good clean water and soft water. People are noticing the difference in the softer water.”
A water softener has been introduced into the treatment process, he noted.
Brubaker told The Crescent-News Monday evening that the village would like to hold an open house for the new plant from 4-8 p.m. Aug. 19.
Thereafter, the old plant will be demolished and removed by Shinn Brothers, according to Brubaker, with about a week needed to complete the job.
The plant will be replaced with a recycling drop-off building, which he hopes to have in operation by October. This will allow village residents to deposit their recyclables for the village to take away.
He said the closest recycling drop-off point is in Malinta, while Napoleon has one as well.
