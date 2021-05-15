HAMLER — Planning is continuing apace here for the town’s new ribfest next month.
The town’s volunteer firefighters and EMTs — members of the Hamler-Marion Township Fire Department — began making plans weeks ago to hold a ribfest on Saturday, June 25.
The date is the same day on which Napoleon had planned to hold its annual ribfest. But for the second year in row, Napoleon officials canceled the event due to uncertainty about the coronavirus situation.
Mayor Jeff Brubaker noted that a recent meeting was held with those putting the Hamler event together, and “we’re still pressing forward.”
However, he could not provide a specific time for the event yet.
“We’re having another meeting in the first part of June, and then we should have everything set,” Brubaker told The Crescent-News Friday.
Meanwhile, the village is continuing with plans to set up an outside refreshment district that allows businesses with state liquor permits to serve alcoholic beverages in outdoor designated areas in special cups.
A special village council meeting is scheduled at 6 p.m. Monday for final legislative approval. Council already gave the mayor the nod to proceed with the district during a meeting on April, so passage is expected Monday, according to Brubaker.
This should provide enough time to receive approval from the Ohio Department of Liquor Control before the June 25 ribfest, he indicated.
Brubaker said he is using Napoleon’s refreshment district application as a template for Hamler’s, “so we should be all right.”
The outdoor district is planned in Hamler’s downtown, generally between Ohio 109 (First Street) and Main Street to the east, and between the CSX Railroad and Belton Street.
“It basically encircles all the downtown businesses,” explained Brubaker.
