HAMLER — Village council here has approved legislation allowing a contract to seek grant funds to help two businesses and an organization with building improvements.
Council recently approved a resolution authorizing a contract with Poggemeyer Design Group and Maumee Valley Planning Organization, based in Defiance, for downtown revitalization funds through the state.
If awarded, the funds — totaling more than $200,000 — would be used by Kline’s Kold Keg and Top Knot Boutique (both on Randolph Street) as well as the Hamler Heritage Society. Those entities would be required to provide matching money as well, according to Mayor Jeff Brubaker.
Kline’s would like to add some overhangs and expand its patio, he explained, while Top Knot wants to undertake outside structural work and repairs. Meanwhile, Hamler Heritage Society is hoping to receive funds for roof replacement on the former village townhall, according to Brubaker.
Meanwhile, the village is continuing to market lots for housing on a 40-acre site on Hubbard Street.
One lot has been sold and developed with a house while a couple is interested in a second lot, according to Brubaker.
The lots are being sold through Henry County’s community improvement corporation. One-acre lots go for just under $25,000.
This will help the village recoup the cost of adding water and sewer services on the lots, the mayor stated.
At least initially, the village wants to sell another nine or 10 lots while there is room for other homes and businesses in the future.
Other developments in Hamler:
• the mayor has been authorized by council to apply for community development block grant (CDBG) money that would be used next year to make improvements at the village’s wastewater treatment lagoon north of town. The improvements are expected to cost about $200,000, Brubaker said, with the village seek half that through the CDBG grant.
• council favors the possibility of a pumpkin carving contest this fall at the reservoir shelterhouse. Normally, the village has a trunk or treat event for Halloween, but such things have been placed in doubt due to the coronavirus situation.
• the village continues to keep an eye on dilapidated homes and properties. Two homes in particular — one at 520 Randolph St., the other at 435 Belton St. — have been vacant for years and are falling in on themselves, according to Brubaker. Demolition costs for each may be in the $6,000-$7,000 range, he said, with the village possibly seeking financial help next year to pay for their removal.
• Brubaker told The Crescent-News that the village’s new water plant — brought online last year — is functioning well.
