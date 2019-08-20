HAMLER — Hamler Village Council met in brief session following the open house held at the newly-constructed water treatment facility. Mayor Jeff Brubaker estimated that approximately 50 people attended the open house.
During the meeting, council members discussed possible dates for a per-construction meeting for the water and sewer bid awarded the previous month.
Brubaker stated that four candidates in the upcoming election will be write-in votes due to not meeting the deadline for registering in time to be placed on the ballot. Those four positions include: mayor, two council positions and a position on the water board.
Brubaker informed council that three of the four willows trees planted at the reservoir last year were cut down. The vandalism has been reported to the sheriff’s office and it is conducting an investigation. Brubaker asked that anyone having information regarding the incident, to contact the sheriff’s office.
In other business, council:
• learned that the EMS will be holding a blood drive on Aug. 31 from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at the district office in Hamler.
• was informed that St. Paul’s Catholic Church will be hosting an all-day event at Summerfest Park on Sept. 1. Lunch will be served at 11 a.m.
• shared that continuing the “Good of Community” program, residents are encouraged to come out and support the downtown community at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Kline’s.
