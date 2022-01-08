HAMLER — Water projects and blighted properties continue to be focus areas for the village government here.
During village council’s meeting earlier this week, officials discussed several water-related matters.
One of them is an ongoing pilot study by the consulting firm Jones & Henry Engineers, Ltd., Toledo, concerning the possibility of adding granulated activated carbon (GAC) filtration at the town’s new water plant on East Hubbard Street.
The study would determine whether a GAC system could deal with issues lingering at the plant since it came online.
“We’re trying to get the chlorine usage down,” said Mayor Jeff Brubaker.
Wells provide the town’s raw water that is refined in the plant.
According to Brubaker, the plant’s capacity is about 170,000 gallons per day, but Hamler only uses about 40,000 to 50,000 gallons of water per day. Therefore, adding a GAC element may not be cost prohibitive, he indicated, while room exists within the new plant.
Other area communities such as Archbold and Defiance are adding much larger GAC systems that require separate buildings to house a number of tanks. The Defiance system that is still under construction, for example, is costing $9 million.
Also on the village government’s table is planning for a new water tower.
The town’s aging tower downtown was built in 1941, so Jones & Henry also is examining possible locations for a new tank.
Brubaker said town officials’ first recommendation is to build a new tower next to the water plant on Hubbard Street. However, Jones & Henry also is examining the possibility of using a site near the former Hamler school building that was torn down some years ago.
“We’re using some grant money to get all the engineering work, so if there’s some more grant come out there we’re ready to go (for a water tank project),” Brubaker said.
On another front, town officials also are putting forward a list of properties in poor shape that could be cleaned up through a new state grant program for this purpose. All Ohio counties will receive $1.5 million this year — $1 million for cleaning up old factory or brownfield sites and $500,000 for general blighted building removal.
“We’re going to submit about five properties and see what can be done with them,” he said.
One of them, Brubaker noted, is an old fuel oil delivery business on Ohio 18 on the town’s north side. This property has been abandoned for many years.
While village officials discussed those matters during this week’s meeting, council also swore in two new appointed members — Kelly Bordea and Donaciano Carrizales.
They join Candace Starkey, Heidi Pinkham, Mike Prigge and Gary Smith as council members.
