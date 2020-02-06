• Henry County

Breakfast set:

The Hamler Fire Department will have a breakfast from 6:30-11 a.m. Saturday at the station, 513 E. Edgerton St., Hamler. The breakfast includes sausage patties, pancakes, omelets, scrambled eggs, French toast and biscuits and gravies. Carry-outs are available. The breakfast is available for a freewill donation. All proceeds will go toward equipment and operations of the fire department.

