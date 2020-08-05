The Hamler Fire Department recently took delivery of a new mini pumper, purchased with Assistance to Firefighter Grant grant money and matching funds from the Marion Township Trustees. Mickey Smith from First Responders Grant Writers wrote the grant for the truck. The truck is a Ford F550, four door, four wheel drive with a 1,500 gallon per minute pump and a 300 gallon water tank. It also has a foam system built into it. The truck replaces two older trucks, a medical/air truck and a grass truck that are being taken out of service. Pictured with the truck are, from left: Capt. Todd Bishop, Assistant Chief Mike Austermiller, Lt. Ryan McClure, firefighter Brian Keith and Chief Kevin Niemeyer. Those five along with past chief Jim Schroeder served on the truck committee.
