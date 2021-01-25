HAMLER — A Henry County family was displaced from their home Friday evening following a residential fire.
At 6:38 p.m., Hamler Fire Department was called to 225 N. Main St. for a report of a house fire. Providing mutual aid was Malinta Fire Department.
Assisting at the scene were Deshler EMS, South Joint Ambulance District and the American Red Cross. No injuries were reported.
According to Hamler Fire Chief Kevin Niemeyer, the home sustained heavy damage. He reported that the property owner and the renter did not have insurance. The Henry County auditor’s website shows that the home is owned by Timothy Ritz.
The Ohio Fire Marshal’s Office was called to the scene. Niemeyer noted that the blaze remained under investigation as of Monday afternoon.
Fire crews were on the scene for approximately four hours.
