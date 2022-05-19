HAMLER — The first of two big musical events here is set for this weekend.
The Hamler Countryfest is scheduled Friday and Saturday at the community park, located just west of the main street in Hamler (Ohio 109), and south of the CSX Railroad.
“To me its one of the premier events that Henry County has because of the work of the (organizing) committee,” said Henry County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Joel Miller. “They work so hard investigating the bands and finding out who they want to see, and they go all out to bring those people in.
It’s a really neat community of people who come out for the festival every year,” he added. “Some of them camp out. It’s a really fun event, and I think people should check it out.”
As Miller indicated, primitive camping is available on the park grounds for a specified price that includes admission. Tickets also are sold individually for each night.
The event opens at 5:30 p.m. Friday with Brent Lowry the first act at 7 p.m. followed by Hasting, Nashville Crush and Sean Stemaly at 11 p.m.
Gates open at 4 p.m. Saturday with Hasting kicking things off at 4:30 p.m. followed by a cornhole/beer pong tournament at 5 p.m. (registration is at 4:30 p.m.). Redfeather takes the stage at 6 p.m. followed by Wes Garcia, Devin Henry and Parmalee at 11 p.m.
The countryfest is the first musical event of the year at the community park. The second is Hamler’s most known event — the annual summerfest — scheduled July 29-31. The summerfest was first held in 1968 and is considered the “grandaddy of them all” — a reference to the other polkafests that had been held annually in northwest Ohio years ago.
Proceeds from the summerfest go to support Hamler’s park system.
