HAMLER — Another version of the Hamler Country Fest will be on tap next weekend in this Henry County village.
HAMLER — Another version of the Hamler Country Fest will be on tap next weekend in this Henry County village.
The annual event is slated for Friday and Saturday (May 20) at the community park, situated just west of the main street in Hamler (Ohio 109), and south of the CSX Railroad, where the long-running Hamler Summerfest is held each year.
Gates will open at 6 p.m. Friday with Tyler Roy the first act at 6:45 p.m. followed by Sugarceek from 7:45-8:45 p.m., Nashville Crush from 9-10:30 p.m. and Blackhawk from 11 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
Gates are set to open at 4:30 p.m. Saturday with Wastin' Neon playing from 5-5:45 p.m., Wes Garcia & Mason Dixon Line from 6-7:15 p.m.; Redfeather from 7:30-8:45 p.m.; Devin Henry from 9-10:30 p.m.; and Eric Paslay from 11 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
Signed memorabilia auctions are slated each evening at 10:30 p.m.
Proceeds from the country fest will help support Hamler's park system.
The event will precede by more than two months the Hamler Summerfest, scheduled for July 28-30 at the same venue. The summerfest dates back to 1968 and is called the "grandaddy of them all" in a reference to other polkafests that had been held regularly in northwest Ohio some years ago.
Hamler Mayor Jeff Brubaker indicated that the country fest is becoming as popular as the summerfest has been.
"I'd say they're pretty much equal attendance-wise," he said. "I think the country fest is gaining in popularity where the summerferst is staying steady now."
The village government has no connection to the organizing of country fest which is put on by a nonprofit organization (Hamler Country Fest).
Brubaker said the country fest might attract a couple thousand or so participants.
"Anytime we got new people in to see what's available in Hamler that's good for everybody," he stated. "They've got some pretty big country band names. It's going to bring in a couple thousand at least."
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.