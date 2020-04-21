HAMLER — Hamler Village Council has decided to hold just one meeting per month to handle village business.
Council sessions had been held on the first and third Mondays of each month, but members recently approved an ordinance reducing the number to one per month. This will be held at 7 p.m. on the first Monday of each month.
The village’s water board also will change its meeting date from the third Monday to the first Monday (beginning at 5:30 p.m.)
“We did that for a couple reasons,” said Hamler Mayor Jeff Brubaker. “We don’t have a big agenda most meetings. It really hit home when we were trying to fill the council seats and people (said they) didn’t want to give up two nights. It just makes sense, especially with the coronavirus.”
Council is continuing to meet in person, but has moved meetings to the more spacious fire station at 513 E. Edgerton St. (Ohio 18).
Council has six members — Joe Blandy, Ely Bordea, Heidi Pinkham, Mike Prigge, Gary Smith and Candace Starkey. Bordea is the newest member, having filled a recent vacancy.
Meanwhile, the village continues to eye the cleanup of several private properties inside the town limits. Brubaker has made this a focus in recent years, with council passing legislation more than a year ago to help with the process.
However, about five residential properties remain an issue, according to Brubaker. He is hoping more can be done about this as the weather warms, when property owners might be more able and willing to clean up such things as trash and junk vehicles.
“There are a few we need to get on,” he said.
Officials continue to tweak the village’s new water plant on the southeast side of the town — next to the municipal building — that opened last year, according to Brubaker.
“It’s producing good water,” he said. “It’s just that we’re trying to work out some of the programming. It’s taking the guys awhile to get there. We got to monitor it all day.”
Another recent village initiative is the extension of water and sewer lines down Hubbard Street to a 10-acre residential development site on the town’s southwest side. The lines have been installed while landscapes that were damaged are being repaired, according to Brubaker.
One new home is being built there, he explained, while seven additional lots are for sale.
This area was part of land swap the village undertook last year with a property owner.
