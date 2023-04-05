HAMLER — Hamler Village Council welcomed a new member during its meeting Monday, and also discussed new Ohio EPA (OEPA) findings and orders concerning water quality.
Ryan Shaffer was sworn in and replaces Candace Starkey who resigned earlier this year.
Starkey had been elected to a new four-year term in November 2021. That terms expires at the end of 2025.
In another matter, council discussed drinking water notices that were mailed out to village residents. These concern trihalomethanes (THMs), a byproduct of the water treatment process that can cause health issues with certain segments of the population, according to OEPA.
The environmental agency has placed the village under findings and orders require resolution of the matter.
Mayor Jeff Brubaker said the village is "looking at some additions to the water plant to take care of that." A pilot study employing a granulated activated carbon (GAC) system is underway, he said, to "prove to the state it will work."
If it does, the village would hire an engineer to design a system to be installed, Brubaker indicated.
Defiance and Archbold are among communities that have installed GAC systems recently — at great expense — to meet OEPA requirements concerning THMs. However, Hamler's system would be much smaller and potentially less expensive.
The town's water plant recently was rebuilt, but Brubaker said it has plenty of room to include a GAC filter system.
"We have more than enough room to put in a filter," he said.
In other news, council:
• discussed power outages in the village and the possibility of obtaining a generator to serve the municipal building.
• approved a contract with Hill Asphalt, LLC, Napoleon, to redo downtown parking spaces. The cost is $6,279.
• learned that Brubaker has been chosen as vice president of the Northwest Ohio Mayors and Managers Association during a meeting in Pemberville. He will serve as vice president this year before becoming presidents for two years thereafter.
• was informed that the village's new website (Hamlerohio.com) is online.
• learned that the Hamler Men's Club will donate $1,500 to the village over three years to help cover the cost of renting Christmas decorations.
• was informed that concrete pouring for the village's new water tower project should begin soon.
• learned that a contractor (Goliath Tree Service of Defiance) was interrupted in removing trees in poor shape on Fourth Street due to a mechanical problem. Part of a single tree remained.
