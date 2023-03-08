HAMLER — Hamler Village Council received word about the schedule for the town's new water tower project during its monthly meeting Monday, and received some good news about its pending lagoon expansion.
The village's water plant superintendent, Ken Griffith, informed council that work on the foundation for the 75,000-gallon tank on Dempsey Avenue will begin in April or May.
Maguire Iron, Inc., Sioux Falls, S.D., is the general contractor.
The cost for the water tank construction and installation is $1,193,000 while Fenson Contracting, LLC, Fort Jennings, will take care of the necessary hydrants at a cost of $253,000.
The new tower and tank will replace one at Belton and Main streets in downtown Hamler built in 1941. That aging tank is covered with rust in several spots, and will be taken down after the new one is functioning.
In a related matter, council approved a contract with Dixon Engineering, Inc., based in Michigan, for water tower construction inspection. The cost is $47,400.
Dixon will provide services "from start to finish," according to Mayor Jeff Brubaker who noted that construction of the water tank should begin in the second week of July.
"A lot of the big panels (for the water tower) are made in South Dakota, so they (Dixon) will fly out there and inspect the panels as they are made," he explained. "When the panels get shipped here and start being welded together and erected, then they'll be on site to inspect all of that too. ... Everybody in our area that has hired Maguire to put up a water tower, they use Dixon as the inspector."
The village's proposed wastewater lagoon construction project north of Hamler also is moving along.
Griffith reported that $2.3 million in federal EPA funds are being made available to the village for the construction of two new lagoons and the consolidation of two existing ones. According to Brubaker, EPA will provide "principal forgiveness" for the $2.3 million it will provide.
The village also is seeking a $500,000 community development block grant. Much of the water tower project will be covered with grant funding as well.
Consequently, explained Brubaker, the village won't need to raise water/wastewater rates. However, rates may have to rise in the next couple years for operating expenses, he said.
On another front, Brubaker reported that the Hamler Ribfest — established in 2021 — is scheduled for July 14 in the downtown.
"Basically, we're doing the same thing as before," he said.
In other business council:
• approved appropriations for 2023 that total $1,064,271.21.
• approved a contract with Goliath Tree Service for the removal of 10 trees on Fourth Street. The cost is $5,300. According to Brubaker, the trees may be over 100 years old and have been trimmed by Toledo Edison for years due to their location in the right-of-way, and are in poor condition.
• was informed that the St. Paul's fish fry will be held on March 31 from 5-7 p.m., the Hamler-Marion Township Fire Department will hold its last breakfast on April 6 and the Hamler Farmers Market will begin in the downtown on May 31.
• approved $60 for Brubaker and Griffith to attend the Northwest Ohio Mayors and Managers Association dinner in Pemberville on March 30.
• discussed the possibility of renting Christmas decorations from a company. These would be stored and installed by the company.
