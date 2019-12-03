HAMLER — Ken Griffith of the village water and sewer department presented Hamler Village Council with an update on the status of the Hubbard Street water and sewer project during Monday night’s meeting.
“Everything is going well,” said Griffith. “The water line project is well underway and the focus now will be on the sewer.”
Griffith also informed council that the bulk rate for water would be raising from $10 to $15 per 1,000 gallons. He said the increase is to make the cost of water “fair to everyone across the board.” He explained that residents pay for their water at a rate of $20 per 1,000 gallons. The fee for reconnection of service after a disconnection would be increasing to $100.
Mayor Jeff Brubaker reminded council that April Welch of the CIC would be holding business hours at the Hamler village office on Dec. 11 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Brubaker noted anyone interested in potential business development, or information on downtown revitalization grants is welcome to come and speak with Welch.
Brubaker advised council that to date no one has expressed an interest in filling the open council seat. He stated that residents have until the end of the month to contact his office if they are interested in joining the board. Brubaker also told council that he was pleased with the response of residents to the new recycling center, saying, “lots of people are using it, we have already had to empty it twice.”
Before adjourning for the evening, Brubaker told council that the village would be putting up the village Christmas lights this week.
