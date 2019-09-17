HAMLER — Patrick Henry Schools superintendent Josh Biederstedt attended Hamler’s council meeting on Monday to provide members with an update on the construction at the school.
Biederstedt told council members that the air conditioning unit had been installed and the schools lighting had been upgraded with LED lights. Biederstedt told council that the school would be hosting a breakfast for local businesses at 9 a.m. Oct. 25. Following the breakfast, guests will be given a tour of the newly renovated school.
During the brief meeting, council members received updates on the Hubbard Street water and sewer project and a progress report of the water plant project. Council members approved a motion for the extension of an Ohio Gas main line on West Hubbard Street. Council also gave the approval for the purchase of materials needed to construct a recycling center for the village.
Before adjourning, council members were encouraged to continue to support the Good for the Community Program, Uptown Wednesday, to be held Sept. 18 at 2 p.m. at Klines.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.