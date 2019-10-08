HAMLER — Local businessman, Jason Niece, presented councilmen with an overview of his plans to expand services at the Just Stop carry out during Monday’s meeting of the Hamler Village Council.
After his presentation, Niece asked the board to consider selling him the “chunk of land on the east side of the ditch” that borders his property. Niece explained that he planned to put stone there and use it for parking, and a place to push snow. After some discussion, the board agreed to consider the proposed purchase.
Mayor Jeff Brubaker suggested that Niece figure how much ground he was referring to before the council takes action. Brubaker also reminded Niece that any purchase agreement would need to be handled through the CIC office.
Ken Griffith told council that the new water treatment facility was running well, but there would need to be some adjustments, adding that the staff is still working on the automation. Griffith also advised that a bacteria sample is scheduled to be completed today.
While discussing the new facility, Brubaker told council that security cameras would be installed on both sides of the water treatment plant and the new recycling area.
In other matters, council adopted a resolution approving the village’s participation in the state bridge inspection program. Council also approved continuation of the leaf pick-up program, to be billed at $185 per hour.
Brubaker advised council that the Ohio Gas main line extension on West Hubbard Street should be starting shortly. The cost of the contract is projected to be $12,750.
Before adjourning for the evening, Brubaker reminded council of upcoming Good of the Community events including:
• Uptown Wednesday, Oct. 9 at Kline’s at 2 p.m
• Summerfest Barbecue, Oct. 13 at 11 a.m.
• Firemen’s Breakfast, Oct. 19 from 6:30–11 a.m.
