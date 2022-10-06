HAMLER — Hamler Village Council here handled a variety of topics during its monthly meeting Monday, with water and sewer issues a continued focus.
Water/Sewer Superintendent Ken Griffith reported that bids will be advertised for the town’s water tower replacement project beginning next week.
Bids are scheduled to be opened on Oct. 25, with construction to start in the spring if a contractor is secured. The estimated cost is $1.8 million.
Mayor Jeff Brubaker told The Crescent-News that the project engineer (Jones & Henry, Toledo) is confident bidders will come forward as “this time of year is perfect timing. They really haven’t set anything up for next year.”
Village officials are hoping to get the project under contract now with work beginning in 2023.
“We’re ready to go,” said Brubaker.
The village’s downtown water tower, built in 1941, will be replaced and later demolished. The new tower will be built on Dempsey Avenue.
No immediate water rate increases are planned due to the project, according to village officials. Information provided by the village about Monday’s meeting stated that “with 50% of the project being covered by grants the water rates should not need to be increased for awhile.”
Added Brubaker: “We think between the (grant) funding we’re getting and what we got on hand we can get away without having to raise rates yet.”
Keeping with water-related projects, council discussed a letter received from U.S. EPA concerning its planned wastewater lagoon project north of Hamler. The village has two lagoons and is planning to add two more in the future at a cost of approximately $1.8 million.
However, at issue is how soon, as the lagoons are said to be out of compliance by EPA.
“They’re saying our readings and numbers they have to test are out of compliance,” said Brubaker. “We have two lagoons. They are way undersized. This (expansion) should have been done a long time ago.”
According to the village, U.S. EPA wants Hamler to come into compliance within two years, but local officials are seeking a five-year extension.
Moving to other topics, reminders were offered about a few matters of seasonal interest.
For example, the village will hold Treat or Treat night from 6-7:30 p.m. on Oct. 31.
And the town’s farmers market downtown will continue every Wednesday from 2-6 p.m. until the end of October.
Meanwhile, the Hamler Fire Department will hold its first breakfast of the season from 6:30-11 a.m. on Saturday.
Other topics of note:
• golf cart inspections will be conducted by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at the Hamler Fire Department Saturday at 10 a.m. Such carts must be licensed to be used on village streets.
• council heard a zoning complaint for a small home at Cowen and Third streets. The village’s zoning does not permit homes under 800 square-feet while this residence is about 500 square-feet, according to Brubaker.
• Patrick Henry High Local Schools Superintendent Dr. Josh Biederstedt attended council’s meeting to provide an update on the schools.
• village leaf collection was approved by council with future dates coming.
• council handled a complaint about the difficulty of getting through ongoing construction by Ohio Gas Company on East Hubbard Street.
