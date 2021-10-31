Halloween parade pics Oct 31, 2021 4 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 7 The color guard from the VFW Post 3360 led the parade. Tim Reynolds/C-N photo Some clowns had fun at the parade. Tim Reynolds/C-N photos Defiance HS marching band. Tim Reynolds/C-N photos Crowds gathered well before the start of the parade at 7 p.m. Here, about 6:30 p.m., looking from the courthouse south down Clinton Avenue. Tim Reynolds/C-N photos One float included a celebration for Dia de los Muertos, the holiday that remembers the dead. Tim Reynolds/C-N photos Tinora HS marching band. Tim Reynolds/C-N photos Sherwood was just one of the local fire departments represented. Tim Reynolds/C-N photos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Defiance City held its 75th Annual Halloween parade on Saturday at 7 p.m. downtown.Here are some photo highlights. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Photo Halloween Highlight Photography Parade Defiance City Downtown Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Girl Named Tom moving on to live rounds on 'The Voice' People's Pharmacy: Does aspirin protect against COVID complications? Local church vandalized Florian Swanson Sr. November food commodities to be distributed Trending Recipes
