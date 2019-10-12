• Defiance County

Halloween festivities:

The Tunnel of Treats will be held at Ayersville United Methodist Church from 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 24. The event is free and open to the public.

Also in Ayersville, a soup and sandwich supper, sponsored by the Ayersville United Methodist Church, will be held at the Highland Township Fire Department on Watson Road from 4:30-8 p.m. Oct. 24. A freewill offering will be taken.

