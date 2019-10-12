• Defiance County
Halloween festivities:
The Tunnel of Treats will be held at Ayersville United Methodist Church from 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 24. The event is free and open to the public.
Also in Ayersville, a soup and sandwich supper, sponsored by the Ayersville United Methodist Church, will be held at the Highland Township Fire Department on Watson Road from 4:30-8 p.m. Oct. 24. A freewill offering will be taken.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.