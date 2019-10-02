• Defiance County

Costume clinic:

The Defiance County Library System will be having a Halloween Costume Clinic to help individuals with their Halloween costumes. Clinics will be held in Defiance from 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Oct. 5 and 19 and 2-5:30 p.m. Oct. 11 and 25. In Hicksville, clinics will be from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 14 and 22. Registration is required for the Hicksville clinics by calling Johnson Memorial Library at 419-542-6200.

Load comments