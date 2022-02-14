Just weeks into his appointment to an unexpired term as Defiance County commissioner, Jim Hall has stepped down.
Hall was to have served until year's end, finishing up the remaining four-year term held by Ryan Mack, who took an administrative position recently with the City of Defiance.
Hall was set to face fellow Republican Dana Phipps in the May 3 primary for the GOP nomination to the same commissioner seat. The winner of the primary goes on to the November general election in pursuit of a new four-year term beginning in January, while no Democrats have filed for the seat.
Hall's resignation will leave county Republicans with another decision about finding a new temporary commissioner. He had been selected from a field of eight candidates.
However, the county's chairman, Ian Weber, said he is awaiting word form the Ohio Secretary of State's Office about how to proceed before convening a meeting for this purpose.
An attempt to contact Hall for comment Monday afternoon was unsuccessful.
Hall can withdraw his name from the ballot within 70 days of the election for which he has filed, according to Defiance County Board of Elections Director Tonya Wichman. He was within that deadline by about one week.
While Hall won't be a candidate for the May 3 primary, write-ins will have until 4 p.m. on Feb. 22 to file with the county's board of elections, she said.
Phipps remains on the ballot as a candidate, but he is no longer the Defiance County Sheriff's Office D.A.R.E. officer, having stepped down on Feb. 4, according to Defiance County Sheriff Doug Engel. Phipps had held the position, which Hall had manned before him, since 2015.
Engel said the county does not have an officer trained to take Phipps' place. Therefore, the remaining D.A.R.E. program in the county's schools has been canceled for the remainder of the 2021-22 school year, he said.
"We contacted the schools and had to shut it down for the rest of the school year until we can get somebody else trained and up to speed," explained Engel. "My expectations are the D.A.R.E. program will continue (in the future), and I can assure you the therapy dog will continue."
As the D.A.RE. officer, Phipps also had taken care of the county's relatively new therapy dog (Scout), but the canine is now being shepherded for the time being by Engel.
