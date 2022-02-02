Only one contested race in the May 3 primary — for one county commissioner seat — developed in Defiance County as a related filing deadline passed at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
(Candidate petitions and issues were filed in the area's five other counties while several candidates met the deadline for several area Statehouse races. These are listed in separate stories.)
In Defiance County, Republican Jim Hall, who was appointed last month to serve the remainder of Ryan Mack's term this year, has filed along with fellow GOP member Dana Phipps.
Phipps and Hall were two of the eight candidates who applied for the seat Mack vacated after he accepted an administrative position with the City of Defiance. But the county's Republican Party central committee chose Hall last month.
No Democrats filed for the seat, so it may be that the Hall-Phillips winner on May 3 will have no opposition in November, when the position's new four-year term is decided by all county voters.
Independents still have until May 2 to file while write-ins can wait until Aug. 29, so time will tell.
Republican Auditor Jill Little was the only other candidate to file for county office in Defiance County. She's an incumbent seeking a new four-year term in January.
Meanwhile, four tax issues were filed in Defiance County:
• Ayersville Local Schools: a 1%, five-year income tax renewal and an additional 1.3-mill, five-year property tax levy for current expenses. The same income tax renewal failed in November, receiving only 45.4% support.
• Central Local Schools: a 3.66-mill, five-year property tax renewal for current expenses.
• Hicksville Village: a 2-mill property tax renewal for fire protection.
Wednesday's filing deadline also concerned Defiance County's Republican Party central committee seats that are based on the county's 33 voting precincts. But none produced contested elections on May 3, and only 19 of the 33 even have candidates.
They are: Defiance Ward 1-E, Peter Lundberg; Defiance Ward 1-H, Douglas McDonald; Defiance Ward 2-A, Christopher Mack; Defiance Ward 3-B, Mike McCann; Defiance Ward 3-C, Steven Sondergaard; Defiance Ward 3-D, Tom Weaner; Defiance Ward 4-A, Jerry Latta; Defiance Ward 4-A, Douglas Engel; Defiance Township A, Stanley Strausbaugh; Defiance Township B, Diane Ziegler; Hicksville Township, Michael Coplin; Hicksville Village B, Mick Pocratsky; Hicksville Village C, Michael Barth; Milford Township, Robert Pelton; Noble Township A, Jill Little; Noble Township B, Ted Penner; South Richland Township, David Kern; Tiffin Township, Ian Weber; and Washington Township, Dan Crites.
Precincts without a central committee candidate are: Defiance Ward 1-C, Defiance Ward 2-C, Defiance Ward 2-D, Defiance Ward 4-D, Delaware Township, Farmer Township, Hickville Village A, Highland Township A, Highland Township B, Mark Township, Ney Village, North Richland Township and Sherwood Village.
Candidates for Defiance County's Democratic Party central committee seats also are based on county voting precincts, but are decided at a different election.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.