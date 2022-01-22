Defiance County Republican Party’s choice to fill a vacant county commissioner seat was affirmed Friday.
The county’s board of elections unanimously certified Jim Hall as the new commissioner during a special meeting Friday afternoon.
Hall will take the spot vacated by former Commissioner Ryan Mack who recently became Defiance’s assistant city administrator. The new commissioner will serve at least until the remainder of this year, filling out the remainder of Mack’s four-year term.
Hall already has announced his intention to run for a full term that would begin in 2023.
Partisan candidates have until 4 p.m. on Feb. 2 to file their petitions with the county’s board of elections to make the May 3 primary. The winner on May 3 will advance to the general election in November when a new four-year commissioner term will be at stake.
Hall is hoping to be sworn in by Tuesday after the necessary documents on his appointment are processed by the state. These were sent in on Friday afternoon, according to Defiance County’s board of elections director, Tonya Wichman.
Hall will join Mick Pocratsky and David Kern on the three-member commissioners board.
“I’m excited,” he told The Crescent-News Friday. “I think I got a great couple of guys to work with in Mick and Dave. I’m looking forward to serving Defiance County. I got a lot to learn, there’s no doubt about that.”
“The sooner we can get (the seat) filled, the better,” said Pocratsky on Friday. “There’s just a lot of things going on right now with the commissioners office.”
For example, commissioners are deciding how to spend their portion ($7.39 million) of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money.
“I wanted the new commissioner to be on the ground floor with that,” said Pocratsky.
Too, he noted that commissioners have a couple “relatively long-term contracts” that need to be finalized — one with AuGlaize Village, the other with the Fort Defiance Humane Society.
“We wanted to make sure the new commissioner is up to speed and has a voice on (those),” added Pocratsky. “There’s just a lot of things going on. This is as busy as any time since I’ve been here.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.