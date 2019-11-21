GROVER HILL — There’s no place like home, especially for the holidays.
Habitat for Humanity of Paulding County is working hard to get one older county resident a home before the end of the year. Help is needed to spread that holiday cheer, which is why Habitat is holding its Bucks for Boards drive.
Monetary donations for items such as boards, studs, trim and other building material now are being sought. Habitat also is accepting help with HVAC and plumbing costs. It’s a way for the community to spread joy and brotherly love this holiday season.
A build was not scheduled for this year, but Habitat was made aware of an urgent need in the community.
“We were not planning on building a home this year,” explained Habitat executive director Laurie Lucas. The plan was for the next home to be built in Payne in 2020. However, the organization was approached by Maumee Valley Planning Organization and the USDA, who asked them to help an older man in Grover Hill, who was living in substandard conditions this year.
The USDA had approved a small loan to build a new 946-square-foot home for the man with Habitat’s oversight.
“It’s a small house,” Lucas said, adding her thanks to the county land bank and commissioners for giving land at 200 E. First St. in Grover Hill for the build.
Commissioner Roy Klopfenstein said the commissioners were happy to donate the land for the build.
“It helps accomplish some goals (of the land bank) such as cleaning up communities and making a buildable lot,” he said. “In this case, it benefits an area resident, and Habitat has graciously stepped forward to help. … This (will) ... provide a new home and add to the tax base. There are a lot of good things with this.”
The goal is to get the home finished before the end of the year. The pad for the home has already been poured, but funds are needed for materials. R&L Truss and Owens Corning have donated some materials already. Vantage Career Center’s construction and electrical classes also have volunteered to help with the project.
More funds, however, are needed to help with the cost of the build.
“Even though a loan has been approved, we are working on decreasing final costs for this older gentleman as much as possible,” Lucas said.
Even though it is a USDA loan, the recipient is still doing sweat equity hours to help with the labor costs. The mortgage will be based on the cost of materials.
To donate, send checks to Habitat for Humanity of Paulding County, Ohio, P.O. Box 328, Paulding 45879. In the memo, donors may list the items they want to be purchased for the home. Those interested in learning more, can call Habitat at 419-399-4791.
Habitat officials have sent out letters to area churches, businesses and organizations about the build and Bucks for Boards drive. Material lists were sent with Bucks for Boards letters.
Habitat officials also would be willing to come out and talk about the project to those interested. For more information, call Habitat for Humanity of Paulding County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.