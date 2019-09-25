PAULDING – It’s time for the community to go “hog” wild on Oct. 5.
Habitat for Humanity of Paulding County will be hosting its 5K Hog run and 2-mile walk, as well as its free community hog luncheon on Oct. 5 at the Paulding County Fairgrounds.
While the hog run is a long-time staple of the area, the event appeals to non-runners, families and children as well.
“There are things for the whole family,” said Laurie Lucas, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Paulding County. “There is a magician coming and a clown. There is also pumpkin painting. There is something for the whole family.”
While the run and 2-mile fun walk will begin at 10 a.m., the free community hog luncheon will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the OSU Extension building. Carryouts will be available, and anyone wishing to give a donation may do so.
Individuals also are welcome to come take part or watch the race.
The closed 2-mile walk is open to families including those with strollers, wheelchairs and pets. The 3.1-mile, open course 5K will pit racers against the clock, as well as the “hog.”
“The first 13 runners to cross the finish line will get a pound of bacon if they beat the hog or not,” Lucas said. “There will be medals for all the kids that run.”
In addition, the first runner across the finish line will get a ham. The next overall male/female runners also will receive a ham.
Registration for the races is at 8:45 a.m. with the races starting at 10 a.m.
Entry fees for the 5K are: $25 for adults and $7 for children age 12 and younger. For the walk, fees are $20 for adults and $7 for children. There is a discount for families who register four or more individuals for any event. The flat fee is $50.
To register for the 5K or 2-mile walk, call Jackie at 419-786-8793 or visit http://habitatpauldingcounty.org.
