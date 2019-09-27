4-H Camp Palmer to hold free open house

FAYETTE — The general public is invited to attend an afternoon of celebration and fun camp activities at the 12th annual Celebrate Program open house at 4-H Camp Palmer from 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
The camp is located at 26450 County Road MN, Fayette (adjacent to Harrison Lake State Park).
Some of the camp activities will include carnival games, pumpkin painting, wagon rides, zipline, archery, a climbing wall, a rifle range, a nature center and canoeing. In addition, there will be vendors and crafters in the Woodland Lodge.
A free-will offering lunch will be available on a first-come, first-served basis in the camp dining hall from 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
4-H Camp Palmer is owned and operated by 11 northwest Ohio counties and also an outreach of Ohio State University Extension.
Those wanting more information may call 419-237-2247 or email 4hcamppalmer@gmail.com.
