Gus Stuckey

Pictured here is Gus Stuckey performing as The Senator in the NYU Tisch School of the Arts’ production of “Hello Again” last fall.

 Photo by @findthelightphotography

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. — Gus Stuckey, a 2018 graduate of Fairview High School, is making his mark in the Big Apple by becoming the lead actor in “Bandstand,” which is being put on by NYU Tisch School of the Arts and directed by Dell Howlett.


