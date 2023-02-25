NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. — Gus Stuckey, a 2018 graduate of Fairview High School, is making his mark in the Big Apple by becoming the lead actor in “Bandstand,” which is being put on by NYU Tisch School of the Arts and directed by Dell Howlett.
Since Stuckey was two years old he has been around dance at Defiance Dance Studio and everything arts related.
“I’ve always been sort of into the classic movie musicals and kind of grew up with movies, ‘Singin’ in the Rain,’” Stuckey said. “And my mom and grandma put me in dance when I was just like two or three years old. So I’ve kind of lived most of my life on a stage. I’ve become used to being on stage a lot.”
Stuckey’s high school years were filled with role opportunities where he got to play many characters such as LeFou from “Beauty and the Beast,” Don Lockwood from “Singin’ in the Rain, Nicely-Nicely Johnson from “Guys and Dolls,” Joe Hardy from “Damn Yankees” and Will Parker from “Oklahoma!”
During his time at Fairview High School he also participated in the Fort Defiance Players, Fountain City Festival, Northwest Ohio Barber Shop Quartet and marching band.
Stuckey became serious about his love for the arts after he entered high school.
“Around my freshman year of high school is when I realized I could do this seriously and I could be good at this and make a living at it, and it could be something that I love to do,” he said.
After graduating from FHS, Stuckey took a gap year and then began school at NYU Tisch School of the Arts in 2020.
Since being at NYU Tisch School of the Arts, Stuckey has played King Duncan in “MacBeth,” Paul in “Six Degrees of Separation,” as an ensemble member in “Pippin” and The Senator in “Hello Again.”
Stuckey’s described his best moments in New York so far.
“Well, all of freshman year gets ranked pretty high, all of my freshman year before it got cut off by being sent home for COVID,” he said. “But I would also say ... fall of 2021 when we did auditions for ‘Six Degrees of Separation,’ and I had found out I booked the lead in it as a junior, which usually isn’t a thing that happens. It was a show that was directed by the person who is also like the studio head. So it was a pretty big moment for me.”
On April 29-May 6 Stuckey will be performing as the lead in NYU Tisch School of the Arts’ production of “Bandstand.” This will be his senior lead role that will display many important traits that he hopes agents will get to see while viewing the production.
“It’s a role where there’s a lot on display like singing, dancing and acting-wise which is going to be like a really nice showcase for me,” he explained. “So I guess I’m also trying to get agents and such to see the show and possibly get representation from them coming to see it because it will be a pretty good showcase of my talent.”
With this being his senior role, Stuckey is already gearing up for the next chapter of his life — graduation.
“The after-graduation plans start now,” he said. “Because the goal is to audition for as many things as possible. Get booked in maybe a regional gig, or even if there’s something in the city that’d be even better. But the goal is to get booked, get a solid job and be able to support myself while staying here in the city.”
Something Stuckey wants kids from small areas with big dreams to be on stage to know is, “there are more opportunities then you think in the area for arts, music, theater and dance-wise. If it is really your calling and it’s something that you really want to do in this life then there’s really nothing that can stop you, you just have to put in the work.”
