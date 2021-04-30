Pending legislation in Columbus that would make Ohio a Second Amendment sanctuary state has had two hearings this month.
Known as the "Ohio Second Amendment Safe Haven Act," House Bill 62 was introduced in the Ohio House of Representatives in February with two Republican co-sponsors — Rep. Mike Loychick of the 63rd District and Diane Grendell of the 76th District — both in northeast Ohio.
It would designate Ohio a Second Amendment sanctuary state, seeking to protect the amendment which provides American citizens with the right to bear arms.
For example, a summary of the bill on the Ohio General Assembly's website states that it would prohibit "any person from having the authority to enforce or attempt to enforce any federal acts, laws, executive orders, administrative orders, court orders, rules, regulations, statutes, or ordinances infringing on the right to keep and bear arms."
The House held two hearings on the measure — on April 14 and April 21. Thirty six proponents of the legislation testified at the April 21 hearing.
Two area state legislators — 81st House District Rep. Jim Hoops of Napoleon and 82nd District Rep. Craig Riedel of Defiance — are strong supporters of the bill, which they consider a response to fears that the federal government will infringe upon constitutional rights concerning gun ownership.
"I definitely support the bill and what it's trying to accomplish," said Riedel. "The way I understand this bill is it would protect citizens in the state of Ohio from the federal government creating laws that would infringe on our Second Amendment rights. You might call this a pre-emptive maneuver on the State of Ohio's part knowing what type of administration we have in Washington and the direction they're leading.
"This is almost as a shield," he added. "We're saying to the federal government, 'We're a Second Amendment sanctuary state, your gun bills are null and void in the state of Ohio. They have no effect.' so I totally support that concept."
"There's rights that I feel we have as citizens of the State of Ohio, and we don't want the federal government taking over those rights," said Hoops. "So these are the kind of things that will come about because of that concern."
He noted concerns he's fielding from constituents, many of whom are apparently more concerned about Ohio legislators' reaction to things going on in Washington than state issues.
"... we're trying to figure out how we are going to deal with these types of issues that are very important, especially to the constituents who live in my district," said Hoops. "And so this is one way of looking at this issue."
One local official who has expressed concern about the bill as written is Defiance County Sheriff Doug Engel.
Although he makes clear his support for the Second Amendment, he believes HB 62 needs some tweaking to eliminate potential conflicts for law enforcement. For example, current language in the bill could conflict with local court orders at some point.
"We're hoping that our legislators will look at this and adjust (the legislation) and listen to our concerns on portions of it," said Engel, indicating that the Buckeye State Sheriff's Association is involved in the process.
Both Hoops and Riedel expect additional challenges to the federal government like this to be considered by the Ohio General Assembly.
Hoops mentions the Tenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution concerning states rights. The Amendment states: "the powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, not prohibited by it to the states are reserved to the states respectively, or to the people."
"I think this is going to be a good education on what the Constitution actually says where state rights are over the federal rights," said Hoops.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.