Guitar 101:

The public can register to take Guitar 101 beginner lessons from 6-7 p.m. Jan. 29 at Defiance Public Library, 320 Fort St. The event is free and open to the public. Register by Jan. 13 by stopping at the library, calling 419-782-1456 or online at defiancelibrary.org. Brad Burkhart will be instructing. 

