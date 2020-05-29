A Hicksville businessman under indictment for several sex-related charges has filed a lawsuit against his former defense attorney.
Bruce Guilford filed the suit in Defiance County Common Pleas Court against attorney Lorin Zaner of Toledo.
Guilford, who recently was allowed to withdraw his guilty plea on a fourth-degree felony, is facing charges of rape, a first-degree felony; sexual battery, a third-degree felony; abduction, a third-degree felony; and gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony. A status pretrial hearing is scheduled for June 11 and a final pretrial on July 13 on those charges.
An additional charge of compelling prostitution, a third-degree felony, remains pending as well.
However, Guilford's present attorney — Larry Zukerman of Cleveland — has filed several motions in both cases, including one which asks that the charges be dismissed "based on the state of Ohio's failure to preserve evidence."
The cases are being handled by a special prosecutor from the Ohio Attorney General's Office as Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray withdraw from the case.
Guilford's lawsuit alleges that Zaner breached "a professional duty and/or obligation arising from" an attorney-client relationship that had existed between them.
More specifically, Guilford alleges that Zaner's "breach" of this relationship included, but was not limited to, "failing to discover, compel and/or obtain previously recorded statements of the complaining witness and/or the complaining witness' significant other, and falsely characterizing the plea offer made by the state of Ohio as including a 'guarantee' of no jail or prison time."
Guilford asks for a monetary judgment against Zaner, who had represented Guilford on the felony charges initially, but withdrew from the case in April 2019.
The suit was filed by Zukerman on Guilford's behalf.
A July 2018 indictment had alleged that in 2017 Guilford had forced sexual contact with a woman who was renting from him. According to the Ohio Attorney General's Office, the woman was seven months pregnant at the time of the allegations.
