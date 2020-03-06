• Region
Guest speaker:
Pamela Clark will be a guest speaker for online Home Education Council of America (HECOA) Home School Bootcamp on March 31 from 6-7 p.m., as she discusses free and discounted curriculum options, and earning credits for high school students for today's home school families. This free online conference provides training for home educators.
Clark is executive director and founder of the New Heights Educational Group. Information on the event can be found at https://homeeducationcouncilofamerica.as.me/schedule.php.
