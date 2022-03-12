PAULDING — A program at the Paulding County Juvenile Court is teaching court-involved youth how to redirect negative behaviors into healthy alternatives.
The Fitness and Strength Training (FAST) program is a voluntary program developed by the court’s probation department to support youth placed on probation or diversion. Participating youth meet with their probation or diversion officer up to once a week at the Growth Fitness gym in Paulding.
“Most of the youth we serve through the court have unresolved emotional and behavioral issues, often based on frustrating life circumstances,” said Juvenile Probation Officer Dustin Westhoven. “We have seen the youth in the FAST Program give those negative emotions and behaviors a healthy outlet through exercise.”
In addition to learning the importance of physical fitness, the FAST program also allows for a mentoring relationship to evolve between the youth and the officer. Youth are eligible to participate in this program until the completion of their probation or diversion.
There is no cost to the families or the court thanks to Growth Fitness providing the FAST program participants complimentary access to the gym. Thus far, the program has served about 15 youth.
Judge Michael Wehrkamp has seen positive changes in the youth participating in the FAST Program. “Many of the youth we serve have never been taught healthy life habits in the past but are eager to learn them,” said Wehrkamp. “This program helps us teach some of those skills. We’re grateful for Growth Fitness opening its doors for our youth.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.