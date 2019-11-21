ARCHBOLD — A local eSports team is heading to state competition, with members hoping to make a name for themselves.
Four County Career Center’s eSports varsity team has qualified in the top eight teams in Ohio and will compete Saturday in the state finals at Tiffin University.
eSports — or electronic sports — are competitive electronic games of strategy that can be played individually or as a team. According to Janet Knierim, public relations coordinator at Four County, “the versatility of game-play and game genre make eSports one of the most versatile competitions in the world and also one of the most popular.”
“This season we had three teams competing — Super Smash Bros Ultimate, League of Legends and Overwatch,” said coach Matt Geiger. “We have also had a Rocket League team in the past seasons.” Tim Ricketts serves as the assistant coach.
Geiger noted that the Ohio eSports program was started last spring. “There is a group of schools across the state that have worked together to form the league,” he said. “Last spring we ran an alpha season. This fall was the beta season and the first official season will happen this spring.”
This fall at Four County, 28 students are competing. Geiger relayed that there are 67 schools across the state, with many more coming on board for the spring season.
To train for competition, the coaches hold weekly practices for each game, along with weekly matches during the season.
“eSports requires the same skills that are common to other sports,” stressed Geiger. “Teamwork, strategy and communication are really important in these games.
“One of the nice things about eSports is that there are no transportation costs during the regular season,” he explained. “The schools compete against each other via the internet from their respective schools. We had a seven-week season this year. We had the best record in our conference, with only one loss to Ottawa Hills. There were five different conferences in the league. For Smash, each conference sends its top team to the state finals. There are also three wildcard spots based on record to round out the eight spots for the quarterfinals.”
The state organization — esportsohio.org — has eight teams qualified for Smash Bros, which has the most participants across the state. In addition, there are four teams each for League of Legends, Overwatch and Rocket League.
“I don’t think people realize how big and how quickly eSports are growing,” noted Geiger. “Colleges are now offering scholarships and scouting the players — 380 million people watched competitive eSports in 2018 and it is growing.”
