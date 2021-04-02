HAVILAND — A Grover Hill woman was killed near here Friday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash.

The crash occurred around 1:18 p.m. at U.S. 127 and Township Road 48 in Paulding County, about one mile northeast of Haviland and just south of Wayne Trace High School.

According to Sgt. Adam Brincefield of the Ohio Highway Patrol’s Van Wert post, KarenAnn Winters, 76, was taken from the scene by a Good Samaritan air ambulance helicopter to Parkview Hospital, Fort Wayne, where she died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Two passengers in the second vehicle — Joshua Ebel, 20, Van Wert; and Zane Lippi, 20, Van Wert — sustained relatively minor injuries and were taken to a hospital in Van Wert, according Brincefield. The pickup’s driver did not appear to be injured, Brincefield told The Crescent-News at the scene.

According to Brincefield, Winters was driving a Chevrolet Malibu westbound on Township Road 48 when she failed to yield for traffic at U.S. 127. Her vehicle was struck in the passenger side door by a Dodge Dakota pickup driven by John Vibbert, 21, Van Wert, which was southbound on U.S. 127.

Winters’ vehicle struck a small post — breaking it off — before coming to rest on the edge of a field on the west side of U.S. 127 while the pickup came to rest in a shoulder area on the southwest corner of the intersection.

Brincefield reported that Winters had been wearing a safety belt.

Both vehicles were heavily damaged.

Assisting at the scene were EMS units and equipment from the Village of Scott and Van Wert fire departments along with the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Load comments