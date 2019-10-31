GROVER HILL — Voters here have a choice this fall for mayor, but not for village council.
The mayoral candidates are incumbent John Moon — in the midst of his second consecutive, four-year term — and Lonnie Golliver.
Moon served as mayor prior to his present tenure, is a decorated Marine who served during the Vietnam War from 1968-70 and was the national commander-in-chief of the VFW of the United States from 1997-98.
Meanwhile, no candidates have filed for the village’s two council seats that are up for election this year. In the absence of elected candidates, the village will have to make appointments to fill any vacant council seats.
The village’s remaining four council seats will be on the ballot in 2021.
Also this fall, Grover Hill voters are being asked to renew the village’s 6-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire protection.
A profile of one of the mayoral candidates (Moon) who responded to a Crescent-News questionnaire follows:
John Moon
Age: 71
Address: 301 W. Walnut St.
Education: 1966 graduate, Bryan High School; 1991 graduate, Northwest State
Family: n/a
Occupation: retired from U.S. Department of Labor
Previous political office: Grover Hill mayor; past council member
Reason for seeking office: “I have been mayor for eight years, and hope to have another term to see the installation of a new sewage system.”
Top three goals: “1. Revitalization and reconstruction of State Route 114 through the village, so it will match State Route 637.
“2. Complete renovation of sewer/wastewater systems.
“3. Redirect flow of 120 acres of groundwater that flows through the village. It floods the village during heavy rains.”
