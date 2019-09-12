The Grover Hill Parent-Teacher Organization (PTO) recently purchased a Gaga Ball pit for the playground of the school. Gaga Ball is a one-against-all competition in which a player tosses the ball up in the air, players yell “ga” on the first bounce and “ga” on the second bounce, and the ball is then in play. Any player who is touched by the ball is out and must step out of the pit. Here, students at the school play the game in the new pit.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.