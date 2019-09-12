Gaga Ball pit

The Grover Hill Parent-Teacher Organization (PTO) recently purchased a Gaga Ball pit for the playground of the school. Gaga Ball is a one-against-all competition in which a player tosses the ball up in the air, players yell “ga” on the first bounce and “ga” on the second bounce, and the ball is then in play. Any player who is touched by the ball is out and must step out of the pit. Here, students at the school play the game in the new pit.

 Photo courtesy of the Grover Hill Elementary School

The Grover Hill Parent-Teacher Organization (PTO) recently purchased a Gaga Ball pit for the playground of the school. Gaga Ball is a one-against-all competition in which a player tosses the ball up in the air, players yell “ga” on the first bounce and “ga” on the second bounce, and the ball is then in play. Any player who is touched by the ball is out and must step out of the pit. Here, students at the school play the game in the new pit.

Load comments