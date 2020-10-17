Library opening:

The Grover Hill branch of the Paulding County Carnegie Library system will open to the public on Monday. This branch is located at 101 S. Main St. and can be reached at 419-567-1717. The Grover Hill Branch opened to provide curb service to patrons on Sept. 11 and will continue to offer curb service, in addition to welcoming the public into the library.

The library collection provides fiction and non-fiction books, audiobooks, Playaways, movies, newspapers, magazines and more. The Paulding County Carnegie Library system also provides online resources through the Ohio Digital Library which provides World Book encyclopedias, Small Business Reverence Center, Chilton Library, magazines, videos and the Libby app.

All Paulding County Carnegie Library branches are open Monday and Thursday, noon-7:30 p.m.; Tuesday and Wednesday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Saturday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; and closed on Sunday. The Paulding location is open Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; and Saturday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

