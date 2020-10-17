Library opening:
The Grover Hill branch of the Paulding County Carnegie Library system will open to the public on Monday. This branch is located at 101 S. Main St. and can be reached at 419-567-1717. The Grover Hill Branch opened to provide curb service to patrons on Sept. 11 and will continue to offer curb service, in addition to welcoming the public into the library.
The library collection provides fiction and non-fiction books, audiobooks, Playaways, movies, newspapers, magazines and more. The Paulding County Carnegie Library system also provides online resources through the Ohio Digital Library which provides World Book encyclopedias, Small Business Reverence Center, Chilton Library, magazines, videos and the Libby app.
All Paulding County Carnegie Library branches are open Monday and Thursday, noon-7:30 p.m.; Tuesday and Wednesday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Saturday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; and closed on Sunday. The Paulding location is open Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; and Saturday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.