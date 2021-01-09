• Paulding County

Book shop:

Grover Hill students, along with the Grover Hill PTO, took part in the free Christmas book shop. The in-school shop was held in the gym for two days before Christmas, giving all kids the opportunity to shop. PTO moms helped students browse the selection of books for all ages of siblings and parents. The free books were wrapped and tagged. The students learned the joy of giving and reading a good book.

