A groundbreaking ceremony for a much-anticipated project bolstering Defiance's economic development prospects was postponed Thursday, but work is imminent.
The ceremony had been scheduled from 2-4 p.m. for a new building at the proposed Harmon Business Park on the city's northside, but rainy weather postponed the event, according to Defiance Mayor Mike McCann.
The ceremony is expected to be rescheduled, he told The Crescent-News Thursday morning.
It would have marked the first building to go up in the park, located on Commerce Drive, near Defiance's Johns Manville Carpenter Road plant.
Funding for the land purchase was a public-private effort between local officials and the Defiance Harmon, LLC, a subsidiary of NAI Harmon Group, Toledo. The City of Defiance provided the land to the Defiance Community Improvement Corporation — $2 million financed over a period of years with redirected property taxes — while Harmon is developing and marketing the park with its own money.
The speculative building planned there — located just west of Domersville Road at the east end of the park — is designed to attract a new industrial employer. The 80,000 square-foot building will represent a shell that can be filled by a manufacturer who finishes the structure according to the company's needs.
Such a building fills a need mentioned often by local officials when discussing economic development strategies. They note that many prospective companies are looking for buildings they can move into.
McCann noted Thursday that the city has had two "live leads" on the building, now that there is a commitment to build it.
As for the building's construction, work is expected to proceed soon despite Thursday's groundbreaking ceremony postponement.
"Everybody's excited about getting it going — JobsOhio, the State of Ohio, Harmon and the City of Defiance," said McCann. "But the one thing we can't control is the weather."
Asked when the structure will be completed and available for use, he said: "I believe early summer is the expectation that the building will be occupiable."
As part of the project approximately 800 feet of road will need to be constructed, the mayor explained.
Ground was broken for the park itself in October 2018.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.