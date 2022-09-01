A groundbreaking was held Wednesday morning for what will be Defiance’s newest manufacturing facility.
Located in Enterprise Industrial Park — built and owned by the Plummer family on the city’s west side — the Tessenderlo Kerley, Inc. (TKI) plant will produce fertilizer for the agricultural industry. Earlier Wednesday morning, the late Larry Plummer — who with his brother, Ray, established the industrial park — was honored during a ceremony on Jackson Avenue (see related story).
A large crowd, including many members of the Plummer, were on hand for the groundbreaking.
The site for Tessenderlo Kerley, Inc. (TKI) — part of Tessenderlo Group, a multi-national corporation based in Belgium — covers 49.238 acres at 1655 Plummer Drive, just west of Standridge Color Corporation’s Integrity Drive location. (The street was recently renamed in honor of the Plummers.)
According to local officials, the plant is expected to employ 20-30 persons eventually.
During Wednesday’s event, TKI’s executive vice president, Russell Sides, who came from Phoenix, Ariz., addressed a good-sized crowd on a warm, sunny morning.
He told those in attendance — including many members of the Plummer family — that “we’re in the business of growing food so we as a company are very excited to join the community of Defiance. We look forward to building on our relationship and growing together.
“This facility creates more certainty in this region for us,” Sides added. “This is why we’re here ... so we can insure our customers and our farmers are getting the nutrients they need when they need them in order for their crops to thrive. And again the important role they play around the world is growing food for people.
“And of course we look forward to really being part of this community. We’re very proud of the stewardship we bring. I think you’ll find us a very respectable company. We’re about integrity, we’re very (much) about safety. We take that very serious ... .”
Defiance Mayor Mike McCann noted the reason for TKI selecting Defiance, and suggested that the crowd look around — a reference to the farm fields that take up much of Enterprise Industrial Park today.
“... if you all just look around you see soybeans this year, last year I think it was corn, and it’s that agriculture component,” he said. “Agriculture is what brings us together. It is by far the largest industry that we have here in Defiance County and really in northwest Ohio, and really it’s quite simple.
Too, McCann thanked the many individuals who pushed the project through, starting with the Plummers. This included Ray and his wife, Diane, and Larry and his, wife Joyce. McCann presented both ladies with a bouquet of flowers.
“Ray and his wife, Diane, and Larry and his wife, Joyce, had a vision,” McCann stated, acknowledging that Ray and Larry were “the kingpins of the development of this park,” but remembering what his mother had told his father years ago: “behind every successful man there is a strong woman. Thank you ladies for all that you’ve done to move this along. Thank you Ray. Thank you Larry for taking a chance on Defiance and building this beautiful park that will be even more beautiful when the construction of Tessenderlo Kerley is complete.”
McCann recognized a number of others as well, from city officials to state economic development professionals and Pioneer Lines which will provide rail service to TKI. But he reserved special mention for Defiance County Community Improvement Executive Director Erika Willitzer.
“And finally, I can’t say enough great things about the leader at our community improvement corporation,” he said. “She’s just been absolutely wonderful. Erika and her team are just spectacular — Erika Willitzer that is. Erika’s been on board now for nearly two years, and I have to say she’s one of the hardest working people I know. Extremely well organized — extremely. Determined — very determined — and very hardworking. And that’s very important because economic development can be much like herding cats, it really is ... you have to bring a lot of people to the table ... .”
