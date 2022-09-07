NAPOLEON — A groundbreaking was held Tuesday morning in this city's industrial park for a new speculation building planned by a Defiance firm.
The event, hosted by the Henry County Community Improvement Corporation (CIC), featured a symbolic initial turning of dirt with local officials, a contractor and Bryan Keller, CEO of Keller Logistics, which is investing in the building at 720 Independence Drive, just south of the U.S. 24/Industrial Drive interchange.
Keller — based in Defiance — is planning to construct a 150,000 square-foot building that will serve as a shell for a manufacturing company that will lease the property.
Spyker Contracting of Defiance will construct the new building, which is expected to be ready in mid-2023. Spyker also will construct a Keller speculation building just north of the DECKED manufacturing facility on Defiance's Elliott Road.
"This development project is a product of a true community and industrial effort by the Keller team and by their CEO Bryan Keller," said Henry County CIC Executive Director Jennifer Arps. "This man continues to believe in the return of investment made by offering opportunity and growth in our region, and our cities and towns."
Noting partnerships among Keller, the city, the county and the state, Arps said "today proves that northwest Ohio refuses to slow down and welcomes continued success by breaking ground on this exciting new project."
Napoleon Mayor Jason Maassel called Tuesday "a great day for Napoleon, a great day for Henry County to take part in and a milestone day for us."
He noted that economic development has three steps — dreams, teamwork and success.
"That brings us to today — a success," Maassel added. "A groundbreaking is a sign of success."
For his part, Keller recollected his company's growth during the past two-plus decades, thanking Bob Spyker of Spyker Contracting for building his facilities and making note of the "Keller Circle of Life." He described this as taking care of Keller employees, who "take care of our customers, and then we give back to the community."
"... we live here in northwest Ohio," Keller said, adding that "we're going to invest here in northwest Ohio" and build facilities so families "have places to work." Too, he expressed thanks "for the partnership for helping put this building up."
A key partnership, for example, is with the City of Napoleon which provided approximately 10 acres through the CIC for the project.
Ohio 1st Senate District Rob McColley was on hand to offer a view comments as well, praising Keller for his investment in Napoleon and presenting recognition from the Ohio Senate.
"Bryan, obviously we know, has had some success in his business, but the amount of resources that he's invested in rural northwest Ohio, outside of just Keller Trucking, outside of just the Keller Logistics Group, he could have put that money anywhere he wanted in this country," said McColley. "But he put it right here. He put it right here because he believes in the future of this area. He put it right here because he realizes that as a business owner he has to be an active participant in trying to create the future of this area and he put it right there because he believes that we can help him make this a success. And so Bryan Keller is somebody who not only talks the talk, but he walks the walk."
LuAnne Cooke, northwest regional liaison with the lieutenant governor's office, also congratulated Keller on a "successful project."
