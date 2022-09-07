groundbreaking photo

A groundbreaking was held Tuesday morning for Keller Logistics' planned construction of a new speculation building at 720 Independence Drive in Napoleon. Participating were, from left: Rob McColley, Ohio 1st District senator; Jennifer Arps, Henry County Community Improvement Corporation executive director; Bryan Keller, CEO of Keller Logistics; Bob Spyker, owner of the project's general contractor (Spyker Contracting), Lou Anne Cooke, northwest liaison officer with Lt. Gov. Jon Husted's office; Jason Maassel, Napoleon mayor; and Joel Mazur, Napoleon city manager.

 Todd Helberg/C-N Photo

NAPOLEON — A groundbreaking was held Tuesday morning in this city's industrial park for a new speculation building planned by a Defiance firm.

