Those with developmental disabilities (DD) have a reason to smile in Defiance County.
A new housing project, expected to be completed by early next year in Defiance City, will benefit those with developmental disabilities who need provider assistance. A groundbreaking ceremony for the nearly $1 million project was held Wednesday afternoon on Defiance’s South Jackson Avenue with work expected to be completed in early 2024.
The project is a collaboration among New Home Development Center (NHDC), Defiance County Residential Housing (DCR) and other community organizations. NHDC manages projects for DCR.
“We are excited that this project will provide much needed safe and accessible housing,” said Ryan Frederick, president of the DCR board.
Caren Bauer, executive director for NHDC, said that since 1998 her organization has worked with DCR to purchase a number of homes.
“They have 15 housing units that we manage in Defiance County,” she said. These new homes will add to that number.
The new homes, to be built on former city-owned greenspace at 1417 and 1423 S. Jackson Ave., will be approximately 2,400 square-feet each. They will have four bedrooms, two accessible bathrooms and be equipped with ceiling lifts throughout the home. The garages will have high clearances to house handicapped-accessible vans as well.
The new residents of the homes already have been selected. Amanda Vogelsong, Amy Beverly and Miranda Owens are looking forward to moving into their new homes that will meet their needs.
“I want to highlight the importance of affordability and accessibility of housing for people with disabilities,” stressed Heidi Hull, superintendent of the Defiance County Board of Developmental Disabilities. “These ladies are at a stage of life where they deserve that.”
Defiance Mayor Mike McCann said that the idea for the project was first brought to his attention in 2019 by Bauer.
“I knew we had this little-used park here (on Jackson Avenue),” he stated, adding that the city had to mow and maintain it. “At the city, we ask if something is the absolute highest and best use of an item. I cannot think of a better use than what we will see here in the next year.”
There were some obstacles, however.
Both Bauer and McCann pointed out the land was given to the city by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources with the restriction that it was to be used for recreational purposes. The use of the land for housing had to be signed off on by representatives from that department as well as the governor’s office.
Work began to get the land signed off on and then COVID struck. It took longer than anticipated to get the signatures. It also was discovered that there was a life lease with the county park authority on the property that had to be dissolved.
Costs also went up during that time to build the structures.
Bauer thanked Kuhlman Construction Inc., Ottawa, which looked through the plans and helped make suggestions to alter them to be more cost-effective while still providing great accessibility and safety features for residents.
“One of the extra expenses is a sprinkler system, which will make it safer for our residents and is a requirement from one of our funders — the Department of Developmental Disabilities,” Bauer explained.
The city also decided to donate the land for the project, instead of selling it. McCann praised Councilman Joe Eureste for pushing for that as this project was something city officials “wanted to see go ahead.”
Funding also is a big part of the project. The Defiance County Board of Developmental Disabilities has donated funds for the high-clearance garage doors at the homes. An Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities’ grant made up a third of the project costs. The Zeisloft Family Foundation also contributed to the housing development.
The contractor for the project is Kuhlman Construction Inc. while financing on the project will be provided by Sherwood State Bank.
The homes are expected to be completed by February 2024.
