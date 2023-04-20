photo 1

A ground-breaking ceremony for two homes on South Jackson Street that will house individuals with developmental disabilities was held Wednesday. Speaking during the event were, from left: Defiance Mayor Mike McCann, Caren Bauer of New Home Development, Ryan Frederick of the Defiance County Residential Housing Board and Heidi Hull of the Defiance County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

Those with developmental disabilities (DD) have a reason to smile in Defiance County.


Tags

Load comments