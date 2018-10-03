A ground-breaking ceremony was held for the new Harmon Business Park of Defiance on Tuesday.
The approximately $4.5 million project will extend Commerce Drive to Domersville Road, as well as develop water and sewer services down the extension for future industries and corporations.
“We’re excited about this project, and what it means for Defiance,” said Dallas Paul, principal broker for NAI Harmon Group. “These developments don’t just happen. Two and a half years ago, we had a vision that was created by the leadership of Mayor Mike McCann, Jerry Hayes and Ed Harmon.”
Paul said the vision, after talking to landowner George Masterson, was to have $100 million in new developments and 2,000 new jobs at the business park.
He credited ProMedica for stepping in and creating a funding mechanism for the project and creating a great private-public membership in the project.
The 79.3 acres of land for the business park was purchased from Masterson. The city issued $2 million in bonds for the land, with the bonds purchase by ProMedica. The land was transferred through the Community Improvement Corporation of Defiance County to the Harmon Group, a leading independent commercial real estate brokerage and property management firm.
McCann credited all the people that energized the organizers along the way including council members, the commissioners, economic development office, Scott Clemens, Northeastern Local Schools Superintendent Jim Roach, Masterson, those from ProMedica and others.
“When I took office, I knew the status quo wouldn’t grow the community,” McCann said. “We needed to change.”
He stated that the recently adopted strategic plan states that “Defiance is a renaissance community” that is working to attract and retain quality jobs and support innovative business opportunities.
“The renaissance has begun,” McCann stated, again thanking the partnership with the Harmon Group, as well as ProMedica, to make the business park happen.
“Defiance is poised for this,” said Hayes, executive director of the Defiance County Economic Development Office. “We have the transportation corridor, electric utilities and solid manufacturing base.”
Ed Harmon, president of NAI Harmon Group, said he gets asked a lot why his group comes in to certain communities and not others.
“There is one key factor we cannot furnish ourselves, that is local city and county governments that want economic development,” he said. “So what happens next? Our method of development is we will develop an architectural engineering plan to encourage and recruit businesses from all over the country and world. We will advertise and promote the project. ... We will work with RGP (Regional Growth Partnership) and JobsOhio to bring not only additional funding, but leads for businesses. We have so many things we can encourage and promote for businesses to come here.”
Among those items are a “great work force” and infrastructure.
“We have the infrastructure — roads, rail and water — and the ability to get goods to a market that within a six-hour radius has 130 million residents,” Harmon said.
He added the company will start promoting and marketing the business park immediately, as well as work with local banking institutions to ensure capital is available for businesses to relocate.
“We will develop procedures to be able to introduce types of businesses in the community you want,” he said, giving an example of a stable Fortune 500 company. In addition, the Harmon Group plans to build and develop facilities for different businesses. “In the event we need to step up and put additional capital into this (business park), we are prepared to do that.
Harmon reiterated that his group was proud to be part of a team in Defiance.
“You have given us a great responsibility,” he said. “Now it’s up to our team to make this happen.”
He stressed that a great community entices business, adding that no matter what business goes into the park, people need good housing and a great place to raise their families.
“I will go on record right now and say we will never, ever ask for an abatement of any school tax,” he said of the project. “My wife is a retired teacher ... We believe in education.”
