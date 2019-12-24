Grinch breakfast
Photo courtesy of Fairview Elementary

Kindergarten teachers at Fairview Elementary School incorporated The Grinch into academics. The teachers began by reading the story of The Grinch, followed by offering Grinch centers (making Grinch dust, Grinch hats, writing Grinch content vocabulary and reading a recipe to make Who Hash). Here, the youngsters enjoy a Grinch breakfast.

Load comments