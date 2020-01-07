ARCHBOLD — During its first meeting of 2020 held on Monday, Archbold Village Council welcomed its new members, along with swearing in the village’s new mayor.
Being sworn in on Monday was newly-elected Mayor Brad Grime. Grime won spot by ousting Jeff Fryman in November’s election. Fryman, a former village councilman, had just completed his first term at village mayor.
Grime, owner of Auto Images in Archbold and honorably discharged from the U.S. Marine Corps, served on the Archbold Village Council from 1998-2009.
Also being sworn in were incumbent Councilmen Kevin Morton and Kevin Eicher, along with newcomer Karla Ball, who was the top vote-getter in November.
In other business, council:
• appointed officers and board members in service for the upcoming year.
• okayed the purchase of a permanent generator including installation for the wastewater treatment plant.
• accepted a bid from Hillabrand & Sons Construct for the South Defiance Street and Miller Avenue waterline replace project.
• accepted a change order for Murbach sidewalk phase II improvements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.